Trump will announce trade actions on China on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce on Thursday the actions he will take against China for its alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property and technology, a White House official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd before delivering remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Tomorrow the president will announce the actions he has decided to take based on USTR’s 301 investigation into China’s state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure, and steal U.S. technologies and intellectual property,” the official said.