U.S., Chinese officials to meet next week in Washington on trade: White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, meets with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, third from left, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, second from left, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, fourth from right, and delegations from both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from the United States and China will meet next week in Washington to continue working on a trade deal after having made progress in talks in Beijing this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

“The United States looks forward to these further talks and hopes to see additional progress,” she said. “Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 percent tariff on certain imported Chinese goods.”