White House criticizes China for trade practices, tariff increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday accused China of distorting global markets and said the country should not target “fairly traded U.S. exports” after Beijing increased tariffs on 128 U.S. products in response to U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel.

“China’s subsidization and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement. “Instead of targeting fairly traded U.S. exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming U.S national security and distorting global markets.”