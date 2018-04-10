FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 10, 2018 / 7:14 PM / in 9 hours

White House says China's words encouraging, but need concrete steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is encouraged by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise to further open its economy, but will continue pushing for concrete changes to Beijing’s trade policy, the White House said on Tuesday.

“Certainly we are encouraged by President Xi’s kind words but at the same time, we want to see concrete actions from China. We’re going to continue moving forward in the process and in the negotiations until those happen,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.