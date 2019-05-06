China considers canceling trade talks with U.S. after Trump vows new tariff hike: WSJ

FILE PHOTO - China's Vice Premier Liu He listens to U.S. President Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - China is considering canceling trade talks with the United States this week after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to hike tariffs on China, the Wall street Journal reported on Sunday citing a source.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump announced he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.

The decision on whether talks will be canceled depends on whether Vice Premier Liu He goes to Washington as planned, the journal reported, citing a source, who added that canceling talks would conform to China’s strategy of not negotiating under threat.