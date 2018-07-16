China files complaint to WTO against U.S. proposed tariff on Chinese goods

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it had filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding Washington’s proposed tariff list on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on July 16.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a container port in Shanghai August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The Ministry of Commerce said last week China would immediately file a complaint to the WTO against U.S. unilateralism, following the U.S.’ threat to slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.