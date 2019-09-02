Business News
September 2, 2019 / 1:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

China lodges tariff case at WTO against the U.S.

FILE PHOTO: A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has lodged a case against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over U.S. import duties, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions - as China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.

The latest tariffs actions violated the consensus reached by leaders of China and the U.S. in a meeting in Osaka, the commerce ministry said in the statement. China will firmly defend its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules, it said.

Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Peter Graff

