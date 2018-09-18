China says filed complaint to WTO against latest U.S. tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization against the United States’ planned import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: A worker places U.S. and China flags near the Forbidden City ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, in Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Trump administration on Monday said it would levy tariffs of 10 percent on the Chinese products starting Sept. 24, marking the latest escalation in an increasingly protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. China on Tuesday said it would retaliate but has not yet specified what steps it will take.

