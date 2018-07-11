FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. says the 'reckoning' over China trade is too big for WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A “reckoning” over China’s unfair trade policies can be put off no longer, but many of the most significant problems cannot be handled by the World Trade Organization, U.S. ambassador Dennis Shea told a WTO meeting on Wednesday.

“Given China’s very large and growing role in international trade, and the serious harm that China’s state-led, mercantilist approach to trade and investment causes to China’s trading partners, this reckoning can no longer be put off,” Shea said at a two-yearly review of China’s trade policies, according to a copy of his remarks prepared for delivery at the meeting.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

