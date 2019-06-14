United States and China suspend intellectual property litigation at WTO

FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States and China have halted their dispute over intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization until Dec. 31, the WTO dispute panel hearing the case said in a statement published on Friday.

The panel said the United States asked for the suspension on June 3 and China agreed the next day.

The panel did not disclose any reason for suspension of the dispute, which President U.S. Donald Trump launched in March last year as part of a broader battle with Beijing over alleged theft of intellectual property. [nL8N1R52H3]