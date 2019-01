China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China trade negotiators are proposing a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in China next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Trump, in a tweet earlier on Thursday, said no trade deal would be final until he met with Xi “in the near future.”