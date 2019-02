Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks as he meets with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, second from left, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and Chinese officials at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, following high-level negotiations aimed at striking a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.

In a photograph distributed via a pool of foreign media,

Xi shakes hands with Lighthizer, as Mnuchin stands behind his colleague.