BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday he had honored his word by taking action on steps to open up the country’s economy.

China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 14, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

Vigilance is needed as world economic growth still lacks momentum, and trade protectionism, isolationism and populism have surged, he told a group of foreign chief executives.