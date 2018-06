BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday that Washington and Beijing should make the most of bilateral mechanisms, amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

China's President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Pompeo told Xi during their meeting that U.S. President Donald Trump truly values his relationship with Xi.