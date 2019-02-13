Business News
February 13, 2019 / 3:28 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump, Xi expected to meet 'sometime in March': USDA official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet next month, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said at an industry event on Wednesday, as the two countries try to hammer out a deal to end a tit-for-tat tariff battle.

The presidents are expected to meet “sometime in March,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky at a renewable fuels industry conference.

U.S. negotiators are in Beijing this week to discuss a trade pact that would avert an increase in U.S. duties on Chinese goods scheduled for March 2.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below