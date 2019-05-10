China state media says three main differences remain in U.S. trade talks
China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a morning round of negotiatioons on the second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
BEIJING (Reuters) - Three main differences remain in China-U.S. trade talks, including the removal of all the additional tariffs, China’s official state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.
Another difference is on “realistic” trade purchases, Xinhua added.
Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Ryan Woo; editing by Diane Craft