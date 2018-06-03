FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China warns U.S. trade benefits hinge on stopping tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - If the United States implements trade sanctions including tariffs then all outcomes of the China-U.S. trade talks will be void, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday following high-level trade discussions in Beijing.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, second from left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, fourth right, attend a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China Sunday, Jun 3, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

China is willing to increase imports from multiple countries including the United States, Xinhua said, adding that reform and opening up and increasing domestic demand were China’s national strategy.

The statement was released following the conclusion of talks between U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Robert Birsel

