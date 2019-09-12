Chinese and U.S. officials will meet next week to discuss trade: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s vice premier Liu said on Thursday Chinese and U.S. officials will meet next week to discuss topics including trade balance, market access and investor protection, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

China welcomed the U.S. decision to delay increasing tariffs on Chinese goods, Liu said during a meeting with Evan Greenberg, chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council, according to Xinhua.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 “as a gesture of good will”.