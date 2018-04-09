FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

China studying yuan depreciation as a tool in U.S. trade row: Bloomberg, citing sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is evaluating the potential impact of a gradual yuan depreciation as a tool in the escalating trade dispute with the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Senior Chinese officials are studying a two-pronged analysis of the yuan that was prepared by the government, the people said, but the analysis doesn’t mean officials will carry out a devaluation, which would require approval from top leaders, according to Bloomberg.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

