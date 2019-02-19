U.S. seeking stable yuan pledge in China trade deal: Bloomberg TV

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is seeking to secure a pledge from China it will not devalue its yuan as part of an agreement intended to end the countries’ trade war, Bloomberg TV reported on Monday.

According to Bloomberg, the United States wants to include in the memorandum of understanding paving the way to a final trade deal an agreement that the Chinese will not devalue their currency as a way to counteract U.S. tariffs on imports from China.