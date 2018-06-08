China's ZTE chairman apologizes, pledges reboot after U.S. reprieve: source

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)(0763.HK) apologized to staff and customers on Friday after the technology firm agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States to end a crippling ban that had brought the firm to its knees.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

China’s No. 2 telecoms equipment maker also agreed on Thursday to overhaul its leadership in exchange for the lifting of a ban on buying parts from U.S. suppliers.

In a memo sent to staff, Chairman Yin Yimin apologized to clients, shareholders and business partners and said the firm would look to learn from its errors and hold those responsible accountable, a company source said.

“This issue reflects problems that exist with our firm’s compliance culture and at management level,” Yin wrote, according to the source, adding the incident was caused by the mistakes of a few ZTE leaders and employees.