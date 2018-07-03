U.S. allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has granted ZTE Corp, China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker, the authority to engage in commercial transactions needed to maintain existing networks and equipment in the United States as it works toward the lifting of a U.S. sales ban.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen at the lobby of ZTE Beijing research and development center building in Beijing, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The authorization from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Services, dated July 2 and which was seen by Reuters, runs until Aug. 1.