July 3, 2018 / 8:49 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has granted ZTE Corp, China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker, the authority to engage in commercial transactions needed to maintain existing networks and equipment in the United States as it works toward the lifting of a U.S. sales ban.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen at the lobby of ZTE Beijing research and development center building in Beijing, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The authorization from the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Services, dated July 2 and which was seen by Reuters, runs until Aug. 1.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

