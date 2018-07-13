FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. ban on China's ZTE lifted

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday lifted a ban on U.S. companies selling goods to ZTE Corp, allowing China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business. The Commerce Department had said it would remove the ban after ZTE paid a $1 billion penalty and placed $400 million in a U.S. bank escrow account as part of a settlement reached last month.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen on the building of ZTE Beijing research and development center in Beijing, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The company was no longer on the Commerce Department’s “denied persons list” as of Friday.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld

