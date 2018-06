WASHINGTON (Reuters) - ZTE Corp’s settlement with the U.S. Commerce Department was made public on Monday, but the ban on U.S. suppliers doing business with China’s phone maker will not be lifted until the company pays $1 billion and places $400 million more in escrow in a U.S.-approved bank.

FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/File Photo