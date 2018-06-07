FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. reaches deal with China's ZTE: Commerce Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday Washington had reached a deal with ZTE Corp that would lift a ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business.

A sign of ZTE Corp is pictured at its service centre in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The deal involves ZTE changing its board and management within 30 days and paying a $1 billion fine and putting $400 million in escrow, among other conditions, Ross told CNBC, adding that he did not think the arrangement would have any effect on tariff talks with China.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh

