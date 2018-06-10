FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 10, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House's Navarro says 'three strikes you're out' for ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese technology company ZTE Corp (000063.SZ) will be “shut down” in the United States if it engages in one more bad activity, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro (L), a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

ZTE last week agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States and to overhaul its leadership to end a ban that has crippled its key businesses. The ban traces back to a breach of the U.S. embargo on trade with Iran.

    Speaking on Fox, Navarro said, “It’s going to be three strikes you’re out on ZTE. If they do one more additional thing, they will be shut down. We have a bad actor in ZTE...President (Donald Trump) did this as a personal favor to the president of China as a way of showing some good will.”

    Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.