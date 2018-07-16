FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 1:57 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

ZTE's HK shares set to open up 5.5 percent after U.S. lifts supplier ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China’s ZTE Corp were set to rise 5.5 percent in Hong Kong on Monday after the United States lifted a ban on American companies selling parts to the telecommunications equipment maker that had crippled its business.

FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/File Photo

The U.S. Commerce Department removed the ban shortly after ZTE deposited $400 million in a U.S. bank escrow account as part of a settlement reached last month. The settlement also included a $1 billion penalty that ZTE paid to the U.S. Treasury in June.

ZTE’s Hong Kong-listed shares were set to open up 5.5 percent at HK$14.50. That is still more than 40 percent lower than its last trading price in April when its shares were suspended for two months.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
