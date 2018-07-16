ZTE's HK shares set to open up 5.5 percent after U.S. lifts supplier ban

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China’s ZTE Corp were set to rise 5.5 percent in Hong Kong on Monday after the United States lifted a ban on American companies selling parts to the telecommunications equipment maker that had crippled its business.

FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/File Photo

The U.S. Commerce Department removed the ban shortly after ZTE deposited $400 million in a U.S. bank escrow account as part of a settlement reached last month. The settlement also included a $1 billion penalty that ZTE paid to the U.S. Treasury in June.

ZTE’s Hong Kong-listed shares were set to open up 5.5 percent at HK$14.50. That is still more than 40 percent lower than its last trading price in April when its shares were suspended for two months.