Amid Huawei row, China to list 'unreliable' foreign entities that harm Chinese firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will draft a list of foreign companies, organizations and individuals that it deems “unreliable” for harming Chinese companies, state-run China National Radio reported.

The move, which does not single out any countries or companies, comes amid U.S.-China tensions that have sharply escalated since Washington put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the Chinese telecoms equipment giant.

The “unreliable entities list” will apply to those who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and “seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese companies, the report said, citing ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

The ministry will disclose more details of the list soon, the report said.