BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday all countries should protect the normal trade order, when asked about United States’ decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.