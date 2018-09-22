China cancels trade talks with U.S. as tariff threats escalate: WSJ

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has canceled upcoming trade talks with the United States and will not send vice-premier Liu He to Washington next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Shanghai, China September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Wall Street Journal said a mid-level delegation was due to travel to Washington ahead of Liu’s visit, but the trip has now been abandoned.

Earlier this week, China added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list as it retaliated against U.S. duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods set to go into effect from Sept. 24.