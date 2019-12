FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country’s commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.