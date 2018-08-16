FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 16, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

China commerce ministry says new round of trade talks to be held with U.S. in late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for trade talks in late August, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen attends a news conference in Beijing, China, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The talks are at the invitation of the United States and will be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the commerce ministry said.

China’s commerce ministry said in its statement that China will not accept any unilateral trade measures but welcomes dialogue.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.