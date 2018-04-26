China commerce ministry urges U.S. to abandon unilateralism, use dialogue

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the United States should abandon trade unilateralism and adopt a consultative approach via dialogue.

Security guards stand in front of containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

If the “wrong actions” taken by the U.S. were left unchecked, the authority of the world’s multilateral trade system will be harmed, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Gao reiterated that China opposes all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.