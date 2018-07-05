FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 2:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

China commerce ministry warns U.S. tariffs will hit global supply chains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that U.S. tariffs will hit global supply chains including foreign companies in China, reiterating that Beijing does not want to fight a trade war started by the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Separately, China’s customs agency said in a statement on its website that Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods will take effect immediately after U.S. tariffs on China goods kick in. Washington has said it plans to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports on Friday.

Reporting by Elias Glenn and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

