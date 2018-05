BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday Vice Premier Liu He will go to the United States to discuss trade at an appropriate time, accepting an invitation from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China and U.S. teams are in close communication, the ministry said in a statement on its website.