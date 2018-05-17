FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 2:39 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

China does not want to see escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China does not want to see escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions, its commerce ministry said on Thursday, expressing hope that the two sides could minimize conflict during talks being held in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

China hopes the U.S. will take action as soon as possible on the case of Chinese technology company ZTE and resolve it in a fair manner, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Sunday to help ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled it, offering a job-saving concession to Beijing ahead of this week’s talks.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

