FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 20, 2018 / 3:34 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

China envoy says China will retaliate if U.S. insists on trade war: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will retaliate if the United States insists on initiating a trade war, China’s ambassador to the United States was quoted as saying by the state news agency Xinhua on Friday.

A worker walks past aluminium wires at a plant inside an industrial park in Binzhou, Shandong province, China April 7, 2018. Picture taken April 7, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Speaking at an event held by the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University this week, Cui Tiankai said any dispute should be worked out through dialogue and a trade war would poison the atmosphere of overall China-U.S. relations.

Cui also urged the United States to abandon a cold war and zero-sum mentality, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.