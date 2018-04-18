China has contingency plans to deal with U.S. trade frictions: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has various contingency plans and policy reserves to deal with trade frictions started by the United States, the country’s top economic planner said on Wednesday.

A truck transporting imported raw materials of industrial chemicals is seen at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The impact from trade frictions between China and the United States on China’s macro economy is limited and manageable, Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news conference.

Trade tensions have been escalating between the world’s top two economies, leading to worries that Washington and Beijing may engage in a full-scale trade war that could damage global growth and roil markets.