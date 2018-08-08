China has many means to counteract U.S. tariffs: Chinese state TV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday China must counteract tariffs implemented by the United States and that Beijing had the confidence to protect its own interests as well as the means to do so.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Its comments came after China slapped additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports of fuel and steel products late on Wednesday. That was in retaliation against U.S. plans to begin collecting 25 percent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods from Aug. 23.