FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 16, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

China may reject new trade talks if more tariffs imposed: WSJ

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Chinese government may decline to participate in proposed trade talks with the United States later this month if the Trump administration moves forward with additional tariffs on imported Chinese goods, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing Chinese officials.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The U.S. had proposed the talks, but at the same time moved forward with planning additional tariffs on some $200 billion of Chinese products, the Journal reported.

The report quoted one senior Chinese official saying the country would not negotiate “with a gun pointed to its head.”

Other officials who advise the country’s leaders are suggesting China impose limits on the sale of parts and supplies needed by U.S. businesses, using “export restraints” to threaten their supply chains.

Fresh trade talks had been proposed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to begin around Sept. 20.

Though China had begun discussing plans to attend, but began rethinking whether to attend because of the possibility new tariffs may be announced this week.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.