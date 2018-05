BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Tuesday that the United States and China should increase communication and solve differences through negotiations, Chinese state TV reported.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends a meeting with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (not pictured) at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, March 23, 2018. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

China will continue to deepen reforms, further open up its economy and improve the investment environment, Wang said in remarks to a U.S.-China business forum in Beijing.