BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that it had not pledged to cut the country’s trade surplus with the United States by a certain figure, and hopes the United States implements measures promised during trade negotiations as soon as possible.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments at a weekly news briefing.