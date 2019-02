FILE PHOTO: Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes to see good results from trade talks with the United States, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday, as the the latest round of negotiations began in Beijing.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing.