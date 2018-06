BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the country does not want an escalation of trade friction with the United States, and that some specific progress was made in talks that concluded over the weekend.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments at a weekly briefing.