BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it hopes a good outcome can be reached during trade talks this week with the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remark at a regular news briefing, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not expect much progress from the talks to be held in Washington.