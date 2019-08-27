China says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a news briefing, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there had been contact between the two sides but declined to say with whom.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade deal with China, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses in China.