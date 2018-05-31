China says reserves right to retaliate to U.S. actions against its investments

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States’ measures against China’s investments are against World Trade Organization rules, and China reserves the right to take countermeasures, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

China is not willing to see an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade frictions, and believes the two countries have a huge potential for cooperation, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular news briefing.

After trade tensions between the two countries appeared to cool following talks in Washington earlier in the month, the U.S. on Tuesday said it still holds a threat of imposing tariffs and will press ahead with restrictions on investment by Chinese companies in the United States.