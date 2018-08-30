FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 30, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

China says trade issues with U.S. can only be resolved through talks as equals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that trade issues with the United States can only be resolved through talks as equals, adding that China will stick to the steady opening of its economy regardless of U.S. actions.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The United States and China had constructive talks about current trade issues, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing, referring to vice minister Wang Shouwen’s visit to Washington last week.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.