May 23, 2019

China says U.S. needs to correct wrong actions to continue trade talks

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States needs to correct its wrong actions if it wants to continue negotiations with China to end a damaging tariff war, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, adding that talks should be based on mutual respect.

The United States has escalated trade frictions greatly, and increased chances of a global economic recession, spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly briefing, adding that Beijing will take necessary steps to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

